Nepsis Inc. Has $17.21 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Nepsis Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,413 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices makes up about 5.3% of Nepsis Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Nepsis Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $17,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 23,457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,412,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% in the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 32,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,326,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.4% during the third quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 2,243 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 14,736 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 10,080 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.43.

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $135.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $216.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,129.01, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.68. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.05 and a twelve month high of $143.47.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

