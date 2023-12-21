Nepsis Inc. Increases Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Nepsis Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 412,036 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 3,746 shares during the period. Devon Energy comprises approximately 6.0% of Nepsis Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Nepsis Inc. owned 0.06% of Devon Energy worth $19,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 16,633.3% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DVN shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Pickering Energy Partners upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $61.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.24.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $45.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.87 and its 200 day moving average is $48.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.20. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.59 and a fifty-two week high of $66.96.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 33.97%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.68%.

Devon Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.