Nepsis Inc. Purchases 2,116 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Nepsis Inc. raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,412 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. The Cigna Group accounts for approximately 4.4% of Nepsis Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Nepsis Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $14,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CI. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in The Cigna Group during the first quarter valued at $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the first quarter worth $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 52.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,538 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 36.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Cigna Group Stock Up 0.6 %

CI opened at $296.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $86.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $291.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $240.50 and a 12 month high of $336.00.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $327.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.50.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

