Nepsis Inc. Sells 424 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Nepsis Inc. lowered its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. General Mills makes up about 1.3% of Nepsis Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Nepsis Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $4,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 41,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 13,745 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 74,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 182,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,984,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 202,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,560,000 after acquiring an additional 93,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

General Mills stock opened at $64.31 on Thursday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.33 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. General Mills had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 57.56%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. HSBC began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.44.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

