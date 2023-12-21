Nepsis Inc. Trims Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Nepsis Inc. lessened its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,621 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 9,005 shares during the period. Diamondback Energy accounts for about 4.1% of Nepsis Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Nepsis Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $13,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,656,848 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,575,653,000 after buying an additional 112,297 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 149.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,257,540 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,521,682,000 after buying an additional 6,748,670 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,968,392 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $519,995,000 after buying an additional 48,467 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,572,083 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $488,590,000 after buying an additional 85,618 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,056,732 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $277,983,000 after acquiring an additional 347,833 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $155.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $157.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.62. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $171.40.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on FANG shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $214.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.69.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

