Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,736 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for 0.9% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $7,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix during the third quarter worth about $333,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,198 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,821 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 51.7% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 566 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total value of $35,412,789.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,646,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total transaction of $35,412,789.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 142,812 shares of company stock valued at $62,231,167. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix stock traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $490.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 729,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,477,176. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $440.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $427.33. The company has a market cap of $214.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $273.41 and a fifty-two week high of $500.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 16th. DZ Bank raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $451.42.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

