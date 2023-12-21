NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.
NeuroMetrix Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ NURO opened at $3.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.06 and its 200-day moving average is $5.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.25. NeuroMetrix has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $17.44.
NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative return on equity of 25.71% and a negative net margin of 86.64%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeuroMetrix
NeuroMetrix Company Profile
NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, the Middle East, and Mexico. Its primary marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system, a platform for the performance of nerve conduction studies.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NeuroMetrix
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Insiders are selling into these rallies
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- How to pay less for call options using debit call spreads
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Could Ubisoft be the next major video game publisher merger?
Receive News & Ratings for NeuroMetrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroMetrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.