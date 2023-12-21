NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NURO opened at $3.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.06 and its 200-day moving average is $5.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.25. NeuroMetrix has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $17.44.

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative return on equity of 25.71% and a negative net margin of 86.64%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NeuroMetrix by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 315,137 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 19,667 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in NeuroMetrix by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,113 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 13,985 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in NeuroMetrix by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 10,652 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeuroMetrix during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of NeuroMetrix during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 5.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, the Middle East, and Mexico. Its primary marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system, a platform for the performance of nerve conduction studies.

