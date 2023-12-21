Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Shares Gap Down to $21.06

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.06, but opened at $20.32. Nevro shares last traded at $20.98, with a volume of 69,888 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVRO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nevro in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Nevro from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Nevro from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Nevro in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Nevro from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.77.

Nevro Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $752.81 million, a P/E ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 6.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.26.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.12. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 33.99% and a negative net margin of 24.22%. The company had revenue of $103.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $95.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Nevro Corp. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nevro

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Nevro by 174.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Nevro by 206.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Nevro by 26.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Nevro in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Nevro in the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nevro

(Get Free Report)

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS systems.

Featured Stories

