New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC) Shares Gap Down to $3.50

New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE:NFGC – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.50, but opened at $3.32. New Found Gold shares last traded at $3.55, with a volume of 212,983 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of New Found Gold in a research report on Thursday, September 21st.

Get New Found Gold alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on NFGC

New Found Gold Stock Up 1.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.27.

New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts anticipate that New Found Gold Corp. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of New Found Gold by 1.3% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 677,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 8,620 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in New Found Gold by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 111,824 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in New Found Gold by 1,387.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 120,937 shares during the last quarter. Sentinus LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Found Gold by 39.9% during the first quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 61,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 17,550 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of New Found Gold during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

About New Found Gold

(Get Free Report)

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. It holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 94 mineral licenses and 6,649 claims covering an area of 166,225 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Lucky Strike project comprising 11,684 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New Found Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Found Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.