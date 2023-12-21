NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Shares Gap Up to $10.50

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.50, but opened at $10.96. NewAmsterdam Pharma shares last traded at $10.96, with a volume of 278 shares changing hands.

NAMS has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAMS. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 1,929.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 21,265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops oral and non-statin medicines for patients at high risk of cardiovascular disease. Its lead product candidate is obicetrapib, a next generation, oral, and low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in four ongoing Phase 3 and Phase 2b clinical trials as both a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C and preventing major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE).

