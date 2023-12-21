NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 953 shares during the quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 975.6% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tower View Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:NEE traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.50. The stock had a trading volume of 614,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,183,908. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.86. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $86.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NextEra Energy

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In related news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc acquired 3,097,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at $99,201,056.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NextEra Energy news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc bought 3,097,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,201,056.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

