NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Buckingham Capital Management Inc.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,227 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,164 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 105,276 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,911,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 24,343 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.77.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $121.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,322,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,387,754. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $131.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.07.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

