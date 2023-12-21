NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,278 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 993 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of NIKE by 100,067.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,922,059,328 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $212,137,688,000 after buying an additional 1,920,140,487 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 139,649.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,967,325,000 after acquiring an additional 16,801,276 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,345,203,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,594,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,826,102 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,245,217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917,963 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NKE. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on NIKE from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,820.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NKE stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $121.81. 2,426,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,387,754. The stock has a market cap of $185.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.68%.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.