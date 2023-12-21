NIO (NYSE:NIO) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) rose 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.90 and last traded at $8.88. Approximately 38,394,092 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 51,092,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of NIO from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of NIO from $16.20 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NIO from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of NIO from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of NIO from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.55.

Get NIO alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on NIO

NIO Stock Up 3.5 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIO

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.68 and its 200 day moving average is $9.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NIO by 7.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,794,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835,232 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NIO by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,370,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,194 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NIO during the fourth quarter worth about $155,344,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in NIO by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,086,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,089,000 after acquiring an additional 92,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in NIO by 20.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,128,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

About NIO

(Get Free Report)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.