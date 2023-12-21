NIO (NYSE:NIO) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) rose 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.90 and last traded at $8.88. Approximately 38,394,092 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 51,092,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.35.
NIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of NIO from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of NIO from $16.20 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NIO from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of NIO from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of NIO from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.55.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NIO by 7.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,794,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835,232 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NIO by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,370,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,194 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NIO during the fourth quarter worth about $155,344,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in NIO by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,086,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,089,000 after acquiring an additional 92,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in NIO by 20.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,128,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.32% of the company’s stock.
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
