Norwood Systems Limited (ASX:NOR) Insider John Tarrant Acquires 2,000,000 Shares

Norwood Systems Limited (ASX:NOR – Get Free Report) insider John Tarrant bought 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$76,000.00 ($51,006.71).
Norwood Systems Price Performance
About Norwood Systems
Norwood Systems Limited provides mobile voice, messaging, data, and cyber security services to consumers, enterprises, and carriers worldwide. The company offers World Voicemail, a visual voicemail app; SecondLine for business and personal communication from multiple numbers on a single phone; World Phone for putting a second phone and number on smartphone; World Message, an app-to-app messaging app; World Secure, a Wi-Fi security solution; and World Wi-Fi for finding and securely connecting to Wi-Fi hotspots, as well as Cognitive Voice services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Norwood Systems
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- CAVA Group looks tasty following buy call, high-volume breakout
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- RV stocks: A comfortable way to ride falling interest rates
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Why Micron’s 2024 could be its best year ever
Receive News & Ratings for Norwood Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwood Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.