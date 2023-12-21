Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) CEO Leon J. Topalian Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total value of $2,644,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,558 shares in the company, valued at $24,777,564.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $175.67 on Thursday. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $129.79 and a 1 year high of $182.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.77 and a 200 day moving average of $160.12. The stock has a market cap of $43.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.64.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.38. Nucor had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 17.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 10.34%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 15,470.4% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth $38,000. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

