Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) EVP Gregory J. Murphy Sells 9,800 Shares

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.05, for a total value of $1,735,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,418 shares in the company, valued at $10,342,906.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $175.67 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.12. The company has a market capitalization of $43.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $129.79 and a 52 week high of $182.68.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.98%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.50 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 17.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.34%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth $1,545,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Nucor by 2.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 908,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,019,000 after purchasing an additional 22,470 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Nucor by 10.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 26,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 2.4% during the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NUE. StockNews.com cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.33.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

