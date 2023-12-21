Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Stock Position Lifted by Retirement Guys Formula LLC

Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 19.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 873 shares during the quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 2,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 3.3% in the third quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 6,771 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total value of $1,201,581.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,330,556.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $176.61 per share, with a total value of $176,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,610. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 6,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $1,201,581.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,403 shares in the company, valued at $4,330,556.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,339 shares of company stock valued at $10,615,559 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NUE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.33.

Nucor stock opened at $175.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.12. The company has a market cap of $43.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.79 and a fifty-two week high of $182.68.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 17.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.34%.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

