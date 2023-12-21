Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) CFO Alexandra Balcom Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) CFO Alexandra Balcom sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $2,274,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Nuvalent Trading Down 3.5 %

Nuvalent stock opened at $72.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.81. Nuvalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.09 and a 12-month high of $80.94.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts predict that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on NUVL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Nuvalent from $51.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Nuvalent from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.86.

Institutional Trading of Nuvalent

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Nuvalent by 41.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvalent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Nuvalent by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Nuvalent by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Nuvalent by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nuvalent

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase ½ clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is ongoing IND-enabling studies.

