Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Shares Bought by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,772 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUV. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,386,917 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $32,447,000 after acquiring an additional 450,637 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 959,555 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,348,000 after acquiring an additional 224,046 shares during the period. Cresta Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter worth $1,294,000. Mathes Company Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $1,196,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $1,154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.75% of the company’s stock.
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of NUV stock opened at $8.59 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.46. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $9.34.
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Cuts Dividend
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.
