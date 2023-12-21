NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) EVP Debora Shoquist Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.04, for a total transaction of $10,000,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,036 shares in the company, valued at $27,020,161.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Debora Shoquist also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 29th, Debora Shoquist sold 15,824 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.42, for a total transaction of $7,633,814.08.

On Monday, November 27th, Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total transaction of $9,637,000.00.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $481.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $462.41 and a 200 day moving average of $448.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $138.84 and a 1 year high of $505.48.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVDA. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $570.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $598.08.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

