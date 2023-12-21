Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.28

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7.28 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 761.20 ($9.63), with a volume of 1607749 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 728 ($9.21).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ocado Group to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 400 ($5.06) to GBX 600 ($7.59) in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays downgraded Ocado Group to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 680 ($8.60) to GBX 430 ($5.44) in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 640.20 ($8.10).

Get Ocado Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on OCDO

Ocado Group Stock Down 3.5 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 569.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 637.76. The company has a market cap of £6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,337.29 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.96.

In other news, insider Richard N. (Rick) Haythornthwaite purchased 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 561 ($7.09) per share, with a total value of £53,295 ($67,402.30). In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 9,576 shares of company stock valued at $5,374,688. Insiders own 29.02% of the company’s stock.

About Ocado Group

(Get Free Report)

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The company sells general merchandise and grocery products on its Ocado.com, as well as provides online retail solutions to corporate customers; and customer fulfillment center and logistics services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.