Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OVBC opened at $23.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $114.00 million, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.13. Ohio Valley Banc has a fifty-two week low of $21.69 and a fifty-two week high of $27.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.21.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $13.94 million during the quarter.

Ohio Valley Banc Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Ohio Valley Banc

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Ohio Valley Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.47%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Ohio Valley Banc in the second quarter worth $219,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 15.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 195,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 25,863 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 166.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 29,433 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.04% of the company’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

