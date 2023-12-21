Olivier Biebuyck Sells 1,000 Shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB) Stock

ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $85,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,621 shares in the company, valued at $394,587.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Olivier Biebuyck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 14th, Olivier Biebuyck sold 519 shares of ESAB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $40,715.55.

On Friday, November 3rd, Olivier Biebuyck sold 571 shares of ESAB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total transaction of $42,819.29.

ESAB opened at $86.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.97. ESAB Co. has a 1 year low of $46.86 and a 1 year high of $87.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

ESAB ( NYSE:ESAB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.16. ESAB had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $681.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ESAB Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.80%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in ESAB in the second quarter worth about $2,920,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in ESAB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in ESAB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,942,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in ESAB during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,005,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESAB in the second quarter worth $683,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ESAB. Bank of America raised ESAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ESAB from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on ESAB in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of ESAB from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of ESAB from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.38.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

