On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Shares Acquired by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ON were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in ON by 138.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ON by 39.2% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in ON by 158.9% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 141,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 86,737 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in ON in the third quarter valued at about $3,659,000. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ON by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 106,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 24,863 shares in the last quarter. 18.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE ONON opened at $30.20 on Thursday. On Holding AG has a fifty-two week low of $15.91 and a fifty-two week high of $37.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.49 and a 200-day moving average of $29.60. The stock has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ON ( NYSE:ONON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. ON had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that On Holding AG will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ONON. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of ON in a report on Monday, November 13th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on ON in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Williams Trading raised shares of ON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of ON from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of ON in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.83.

About ON

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

