OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 935 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 935 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 13.5% during the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,432 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,874,000 after buying an additional 7,914 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its stake in Adobe by 4.5% during the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 3,624 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 19.2% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 13.6% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the software company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.9% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 10,576 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $615.25.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,585.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,466 shares of company stock worth $1,354,522. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $4.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $600.12. The company had a trading volume of 448,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,131,167. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $583.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $537.85. The stock has a market cap of $273.23 billion, a PE ratio of 50.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.60 and a 1-year high of $633.89.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

