OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Purchases 72 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 74.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Booking by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 6,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its position in shares of Booking by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in shares of Booking by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,519,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Activity at Booking

In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total value of $86,237.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,007.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,998,893. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booking Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $36.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3,506.09. The company had a trading volume of 40,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,504. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3,079.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,992.27. The stock has a market cap of $122.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.36. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,907.38 and a 1-year high of $3,542.13.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.86 by $4.46. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $53.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. HSBC started coverage on Booking in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,650.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Booking from $2,373.00 to $2,402.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Booking from $3,110.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. DA Davidson raised Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Booking from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,362.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BKNG

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.