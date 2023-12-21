Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Shares Gap Up to $13.46

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.46, but opened at $14.00. Opera shares last traded at $13.87, with a volume of 177,365 shares.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Opera in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company.

Opera Stock Up 2.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.97.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $102.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.40 million. Opera had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 8.07%.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. Opera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Opera in the third quarter worth $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Opera by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Opera in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Opera in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Opera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. It operates in two segments, Browser and News, and Other. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android and iOS, Opera GX Mobile, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

