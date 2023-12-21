Optimum Investment Advisors Acquires 5,000 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 91.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 336.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,308 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 81,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,450,000 after buying an additional 32,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 15,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 7,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NVO stock opened at $101.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $65.05 and a fifty-two week high of $105.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.77. The company has a market capitalization of $454.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.04, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 86.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVO. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday. Finally, Argus began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

