Optimum Investment Advisors Buys 100 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,699 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Boeing were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its stake in Boeing by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 523.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:BA opened at $260.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $212.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.05. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $176.25 and a twelve month high of $266.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($6.18) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BA. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.12.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

