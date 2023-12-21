Optimum Investment Advisors Buys 1,150 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,755 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHI opened at $149.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.57. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.27 and a twelve month high of $154.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.67 and a 200-day moving average of $119.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.67%.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $59,318.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,086.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $185,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,759. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $59,318.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,086.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,764,908 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.67.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

