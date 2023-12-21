Optimum Investment Advisors Buys 19,700 Shares of Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS)

Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Free Report) by 985.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vitesse Energy were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Vitesse Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vitesse Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Vitesse Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Vitesse Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Vitesse Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. 52.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vitesse Energy Stock Performance

Vitesse Energy stock opened at $22.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.34. Vitesse Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.39.

Vitesse Energy Dividend Announcement

Vitesse Energy ( NYSE:VTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $55.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.46 million. Vitesse Energy had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a negative return on equity of 1.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vitesse Energy, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Vitesse Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Vitesse Energy in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities raised Vitesse Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.10.

About Vitesse Energy

(Free Report)

Vitesse Energy, Inc focuses on acquisition, ownership, exploration, development, management, production, exploitation, and dispose of oil and gas properties. The company acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership in North Dakota and Montana. It also owns non-operated interests in oil and gas properties in Colorado and Wyoming.

