Optimum Investment Advisors Grows Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 1.0% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC now owns 13,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,026,000 after purchasing an additional 7,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 8,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.5 %

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $188.10 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $166.06 and a 12-month high of $192.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $184.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.48.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.