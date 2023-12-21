Optimum Investment Advisors Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 146.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 17,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 10,426 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,035,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 518.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 32,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 27,208 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 318.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 16,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 12,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 181,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,115,000 after purchasing an additional 38,611 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TLT stock opened at $99.56 on Thursday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $82.42 and a 52-week high of $109.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.94 and a 200-day moving average of $94.34.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.3105 dividend. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

