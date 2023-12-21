Optimum Investment Advisors Has $630,000 Stake in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG)

Optimum Investment Advisors lowered its stake in shares of FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in FLEX LNG were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLNG. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of FLEX LNG in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of FLEX LNG in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 210.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter.

FLEX LNG Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FLNG opened at $29.64 on Thursday. FLEX LNG Ltd. has a twelve month low of $27.76 and a twelve month high of $35.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.90.

FLEX LNG Increases Dividend

FLEX LNG ( NYSE:FLNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 38.22%. The business had revenue of $94.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.32 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that FLEX LNG Ltd. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. This is a boost from FLEX LNG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.81%. FLEX LNG’s payout ratio is presently 113.64%.

FLEX LNG Profile

Flex LNG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. The company owns and operates vessels with M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering services.

