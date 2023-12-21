Optimum Investment Advisors Has $922,000 Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Optimum Investment Advisors lowered its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $487,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 946,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,557,000 after buying an additional 58,729 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 35.4% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $52.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.08. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $54.10.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

