Optimum Investment Advisors Has $926,000 Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Optimum Investment Advisors lessened its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,682 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 799 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in NIKE were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in NIKE by 100,067.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,922,059,328 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $212,137,688,000 after buying an additional 1,920,140,487 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 6.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,826,102 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,245,217,000 after buying an additional 5,917,963 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in NIKE by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,210,541 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $6,111,923,000 after buying an additional 1,447,861 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in NIKE by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,594,561,000 after buying an additional 6,410,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,909,832 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,521,881,000 after acquiring an additional 430,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE opened at $121.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.63. The company has a market capitalization of $184.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $131.31.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.68%.

NKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Williams Trading upgraded shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.77.

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,820.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

