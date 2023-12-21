Optimum Investment Advisors Increases Holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Grassi Investment Management acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 23,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 27,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA HACK opened at $59.75 on Thursday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 12-month low of $42.37 and a 12-month high of $60.84. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.35.

About ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

