Optimum Investment Advisors Increases Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Caterpillar makes up about 0.7% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,370,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 35.4% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in Caterpillar by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 9.2% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 36.8% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of CAT opened at $289.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $204.04 and a 52-week high of $298.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.35. The company has a market capitalization of $147.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.09.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The business had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 29.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on CAT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. HSBC started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.24.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

