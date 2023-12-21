Optimum Investment Advisors Increases Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in RTX were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,918,000 after acquiring an additional 156,550 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 53.1% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after buying an additional 12,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,038,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays downgraded shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.21.

RTX stock opened at $81.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.86 and its 200 day moving average is $84.61.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.77%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

