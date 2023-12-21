Optimum Investment Advisors Lowers Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Optimum Investment Advisors lessened its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 838.2% during the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $115.29 on Thursday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $102.66 and a 12-month high of $126.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $1.4647 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

