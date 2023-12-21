Optimum Investment Advisors Purchases 2,075 Shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,375 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LPG. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 8.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,263,675 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $71,427,000 after acquiring an additional 400,804 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 11.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,240,874 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $64,622,000 after acquiring an additional 341,453 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Dorian LPG by 364.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,326,000 after purchasing an additional 288,300 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Dorian LPG by 549.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 319,025 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 269,906 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dorian LPG in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,435,000. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Dorian LPG Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of LPG stock opened at $44.57 on Thursday. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 1 year low of $15.81 and a 1 year high of $45.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.22.

Dorian LPG Announces Dividend

Dorian LPG ( NYSE:LPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.12. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 51.81% and a return on equity of 28.85%. The firm had revenue of $144.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.02 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. Dorian LPG’s payout ratio is 47.39%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 5,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total transaction of $145,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,021,363.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 5,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total transaction of $145,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,021,363.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tim Truels Hansen sold 25,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total transaction of $940,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 186,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,028,030.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,129 shares of company stock valued at $2,901,386 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LPG shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Pareto Securities raised shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dorian LPG has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.58.

About Dorian LPG

(Free Report)

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

