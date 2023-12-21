Optimum Investment Advisors Purchases 250 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Chubb were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 102,751.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,733,000 after acquiring an additional 8,281,754 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,821,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,629,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210,564 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $619,661,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,107,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,739,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528,499 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 165.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,938,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,485,000 after buying an additional 1,829,966 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CB. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.46.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $218.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $183.40 and a twelve month high of $231.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $219.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.22.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $14.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 14.26%. Equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 19.18 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 20.32%.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,803,643.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,803,643.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at $10,918,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,121,925. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

