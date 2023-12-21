Optimum Investment Advisors Purchases 367 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ON shares. BNP Paribas lowered ON Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on ON Semiconductor from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Craig Hallum lowered ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.88.

ON Semiconductor Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of ON opened at $81.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 12-month low of $59.61 and a 12-month high of $111.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.33.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 33.78% and a net margin of 26.69%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

ON Semiconductor Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

