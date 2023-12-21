Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 193 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Optimum Investment Advisors lowered its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $107.81 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.74 and a 1-year high of $111.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.48 and its 200 day moving average is $105.45.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

