OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) CEO Ramy A. Mahmoud Sells 11,114 Shares

OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Free Report) CEO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 11,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total value of $12,781.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,187.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ OPTN opened at $1.14 on Thursday. OptiNose, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $2.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.20.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 million. As a group, research analysts predict that OptiNose, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in OptiNose by 182.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,853 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in OptiNose by 3.6% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 187,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 6,553 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in OptiNose by 5.9% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 156,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 8,790 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in OptiNose by 172.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 10,017 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in OptiNose during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase IIIb clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

