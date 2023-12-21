OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) CEO Ramy A. Mahmoud Sells 11,114 Shares

OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Free Report) CEO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 11,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total value of $12,781.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,187.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
OptiNose Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ OPTN opened at $1.14 on Thursday. OptiNose, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $2.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.20.
OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 million. As a group, research analysts predict that OptiNose, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
OptiNose Company Profile
OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase IIIb clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than OptiNose
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- CAVA Group looks tasty following buy call, high-volume breakout
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- RV stocks: A comfortable way to ride falling interest rates
- How to Invest in the Entertainment Industry
- Why Micron’s 2024 could be its best year ever
Receive News & Ratings for OptiNose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptiNose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.