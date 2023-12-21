Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) CFO G Hunter Iv Haas Purchases 2,194 Shares of Stock

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Get Free Report) CFO G Hunter Iv Haas purchased 2,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.61 per share, with a total value of $18,890.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,594.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Orchid Island Capital Price Performance

NYSE:ORC opened at $8.41 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.86. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $12.66.

Orchid Island Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -369.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Orchid Island Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Orchid Island Capital

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 15.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 12.7% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 5.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 11.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 4.2% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 41,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. 27.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

