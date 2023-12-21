O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $7,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 37,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,110,000 after acquiring an additional 8,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded up $9.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $959.27. The stock had a trading volume of 36,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,425. The business’s fifty day moving average is $955.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $941.22. The company has a market cap of $56.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.81. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $767.27 and a twelve month high of $1,005.96.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by $0.36. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 152.96% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.17 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,068.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Oppenheimer cut O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $988.00 to $1,003.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,018.13.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $996.94, for a total value of $4,984,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 687 shares in the company, valued at $684,897.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $975.71, for a total transaction of $487,855.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $996.94, for a total value of $4,984,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,897.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,913 shares of company stock worth $17,487,722 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

