Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Now Covered by Analysts at BTIG Research

Research analysts at BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 210.73% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:OVID opened at $3.54 on Thursday. Ovid Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 10.59 and a current ratio of 10.59. The stock has a market cap of $250.21 million, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.52.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Ovid Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.72% and a negative net margin of 16,392.23%. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.09 million. Equities research analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,966,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,391,000 after acquiring an additional 67,189 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $92,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 17.2% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 81,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 11,926 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 5.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 4,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 4.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 7,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of impactful medicines for patients and families with epilepsies and seizure-related neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing soticlestat, a novel cholesterol 24 hydroxylase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of patients with resistant epilepsies; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule direct activator of the KCC2 transporter, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating epilepsies.

