Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Bought by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 144.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,938 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Cooper Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $6,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Choreo LLC raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 10,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

BATS:COWZ traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.87. 2,630,860 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.54 and a 200 day moving average of $49.38.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

